Kurt J. Hoffman

He was born September 5, 1954, to Jack and Nancy Hoffman of Grand Haven.

Kurt graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1972 and worked as a production supervisor at TGW in Spring Lake for 42 years until his recent retirement in November. He loved fishing, playing his guitar, surfing, traveling and spending time with his many friends.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Deb (Kleo); and dearly missed by his dog, Sasha. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Ann Jasinski; brother-in-law, Mike (and his wife, Karen Jasinski); and newphew, Michael Anthony Jasinski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Nancy Hoffman; and his father-in-law, Michael T. Jasinki.

He was a 10-year member of the Grand Haven American Legion Post 28.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Humane Society of Ottawa County, Noah's Project of Muskegon, Pound Buddies of Muskegon or the Grand Haven American Legion Post 28.

There will be no funeral service. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date with family and friends.