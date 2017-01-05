Susan M. Maka

Susan was born June 6, 1948, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Raymond and Donnetta (Bray) LaFrance; and attended Grand Haven High School. Susan married Richard Maka in March 1968 in Grand Haven and later moved to the White Cloud area.

Susan had been a dairy farmer for 17 years and then worked at Gerber Memorial Hospital in the housekeeping department until her retirement in 2009. Susan enjoyed deer hunting, gardening, camping, bowling, taking walks in the woods, quilting and sewing, her dogs, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her husband, Richard of White Cloud; her children: Brian (Lisa) Maka of Fremont, Scott (Elizabeth) Maka of Muskegon, Mark (Dedra) Maka of White Cloud, Bobbie (Todd) Cruzan of White Cloud and Kerry (Jason) Hewitt of White Cloud; 10 grandchildren: Katelyn, Kyle, Sariena, Trent, Jarek, Rylee, Alex, Brenden, Mason and Reece; four step-grandchildren: Craig, Kaitlyn, Eric and Ashlynn; and her brothers: Raymond (Henrietta “Henri”) LaFrance of Freesoil, Dave LaFrance of Grand Haven, Robert (Karen) LaFrance of West Olive and Jack (Karen) LaFrance of West Olive. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chelsea Maka; and her brothers: David Ireland, Nick LaFrance and Jhon LaFrance.

Visitation: Friday, January 6, 2017, from 1-3 p.m. at Crandell Funeral Home-White Cloud Chapel, 1109 Court Street, White Cloud, MI 49349.

Celebration of Life Services: Friday, January 6, 2017, at 3 p.m. at the Crandell Funeral Home-White Cloud Chapel.

Interment: Lincoln Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Heartland Hospice. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Maka family online at www.crandellfh.com.

Arrangements by Crandell-White Cloud (phone: 231-689-1492).