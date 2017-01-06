Erich Tober

Erich was born September 17, 1934, to Paul and Elsa (Faude) Tober in Piaten, Germany. He came to America with his family in 1950, becoming a proud American citizen in 1965.

Erich graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1954. He married Patricia Heath on July 2, 1960, in Grand Haven.

Erich proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Gardner Denver for over 25 years and for Grand Haven Steel Products for 10 years.

Erich was a member of the Grand Haven Soccer Club and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid golfer. Erich loved spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren, and was known for his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia; daughter, Elizabeth (Roger) Feriend of Spring Lake; sons: Steven (Debra) Tober of Spring Lake, Eric (Kathryn) Tober of Ada and David (Lori) Tober of Adams, N.Y.; grandchildren: Kyle Feriend, Victoria, Katlyn, Rebecca and Emma Tober, and Justin Sackett; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Jason; grandchildren of the heart, Kalena and Everly, and their parents, Jeremy (Melissa) LaRock; sisters-in-law: Pam Tober of Spring Lake, Judy Tober of Grand Haven and Laurie (Bill) Campbell of Carmel, Ind.; brother, Dietrich (Victoria) Tober of Grand Haven; brothers-in-law, Terry Heath of Whitehall and Richard Heath of Southern California; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Erich was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Siegfried and Willie Tober.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Full Military Rites will be provided by the American Legion Charles A. Conklin Post 28. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery. Friends may greet the family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Scholarship Fund. Please visit www.klaaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Erich’s online guest book.