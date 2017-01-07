Joan L. Town

She was born May 23, 1935, in Ellsworth, Mich., to John and Alice (Somerville) Brodrick. On April 25, 1953, she married the love of her life, Clarence L. Town Sr., in Muskegon, and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2003.

Joan worked for the Orchard View School System as a teacher’s aide for over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, where she had taught religious education for many years, helped with funeral luncheons, was active with the food pantry, took communion to the homebound, and was very proud of being an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. Joan had also been active in the Old Engine Club, prior to Clarence’s death.

Survivors include five children: Pam (Ben) Gustafson, Clarence (Annette) Town Jr., both of Muskegon, Cindy (Randy) Borreson of Grand Haven, John (fiancee, Nancy Kline) Town of Sheboygan Falls, Wis., and Jolyn (Gordon) Johnston of Muskegon; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, as well as three great-grandsons expected in the spring; brother, Harold (Ruth) Brodrick of Muskegon; sister, Carol Scheffler of Fruitport; nieces and nephews; and many other special relatives, friends and her family at the Christian Care Memory Unit. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Borreson.

The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2017, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Antony Britto presiding.

Visitation with the family will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Sytsema Chapel, 737 Apple Ave. (phone: 231-726-5210), with a Scripture Service held at 5 p.m. Burial will take place in Egelston Township Cemetery.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association will be appreciated. Share memories with the family at their On-line Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com.