Paul Zimonick

He was born September 3, 1928, in Borculo to Steven and Julia (Miller) Zimonick. He married Evangeline “Vange” Skop on November 26, 1949, in Spring Lake. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2010.

Paul was a member of St. Patrick’s/St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was respected, admired and loved by his family. His motto was “Keep Smiling.” Paul loved farming, gardening, woodworking, antique cars, observing nature, polka music, dancing, cooking, baking and “tinkering.”

He is lovingly remembered by his two daughters, Janice (Mike) Fritz of Grand Haven and Joyce (Steve) Dekkenga of Spring Lake; his grandchildren: Michelle (Chad) Dammen, Amanda Fritz, Patrick (Lydia) Fritz and Brett (Jessica) Dekkenga; great-grandchild, Alexandra; and his special dog, Khloe. He was preceded in death by five brothers: John, Martin, Chuck, Steve and George Zimonick.

The funeral for Paul will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.), with the Rev. Father Charles Schwartz officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Harbor Humane Society or The Noah Project are appreciated. Please share memories with the family on their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.