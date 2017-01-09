Jason Holmes

Jason was a sergeant E5 in the U.S. Army, had been deployed for three tours of duty, two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, and was currently stationed at Fort Jackson in Columbia SC.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Lois Crocker and special friend John Koegel.

Jason is survived by his children, Halle Holmes and Jaden Holmes; Parents Tom and Brenda Vokal and Brian Holmes Sr.; brothers, Brian Holmes Jr., Toby Vokal and Troy Vokal; grandparents, Thomas Crocker, Edward Vokal and Bette Schubert; special nephew, Cameron; former wife, Renee Holmes; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his many military brothers and families.

An online guestbook may be signed at Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017, at the Throop Funeral Home, 214 Church St, Coopersville, MI. 49404 with visitation Tuesday prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made to his children’s education fund.An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com

Throop Funeral Home