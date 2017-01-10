Genevieve Urbanik

She was born July 25, 1914, in Chicago to Peter and Sophia (Zmuda) Lach; and she married Walter Urbanik on October 15, 1931, in Grand Haven. He preceded her in death in the summer of 1992.

Genevieve was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Cathoilc Church, where she worked for the rectory for many years. Her other interests were knitting, crocheting, sewing, entertaining and gardening, but most of all, spending time with her family.

She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Patricia Urbanik Noll of Grand Haven and Barbara Vink of Spring Lake; daughter-in-law, Arlene Urbanik; seven grandchildren: Victoria (Michael Vincent) Vink, Peter (Karen) Urbanik, Michael Vink, Jeffrey (Karen) Urbanik, Kimberly (Chris) Whalen, Michael Noll and Elizabeth Noll; and nine great-grandchildren. Genevieve was the oldest of 10 siblings surviving, two brothers, Donald Lach and Cornelius (Karen) Lach. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Urbanik; grandson, Christian Vink; and son-in-law, Aaron Vink.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017, at St.Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Charles Schwartz as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Spring Lake Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated.