Steve was born August 4, 1944, to Thelma and Lloyd E. Brown, and they preceded him in death. Steve leaves his wife, Judy; and loving daughter, Jennifer Brown of Florida.

Steve loved racing cars in the Sports Car Club of America and also racing sailboats. He was the commodore of Grand River Sailing Club and former president of Royal Corvettes.

There will be no services and cremation has taken place upon Steve’s request. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation.