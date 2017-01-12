Dora Bryant

She was born September 10, 1912, in Allendale, to Anthony and Edith (Vander Ploeg) Hoek. In October 1931, she married Forrest Bryant in Grand Haven, and he preceded her in death in January 1979.

Dora was a member of Hope Reformed Church. She enjoyed music and playing the organ, sewing and shopping.

She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Tripp; five grandchildren: James (Alan Welch) Conant, Shannon (Gary) Johnson, Debbie (Rich) Ohlendorf, Dan (Jeannette) Tripp and Jason (Jody) Conant; 10 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lois Conant; great-grandson, Jeremy Miles Tripp; two sons-in-law, Louis Tripp and James Conant Sr.; brothers, John Hoek and Dewey Hoek; and sisters: Josephine Bryant, Lena Wierenga, Harriet Smith and Jeanette Bouwman.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (602 Washington Ave.) with the Rev. Tim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Lakeshore Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dora may be given to Hope Reformed Church. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.