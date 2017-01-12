Frank Hammond

Frank was born September 19, 1932, to William and Esther (Gerth) Hammond in Grand Haven. Frank established the F.C. Hammond Finishing Shop in Grand Haven, retiring after 52 years in the business.

Frank married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Ann Malstrom, in June 1950. They were married for 27 years and had three children before divorcing. He married Pat Abbamonte-Woodcock on August 26, 1977, in Muskegon, Mich. She preceded him in death on December 4, 2016.

Frank was a former member of the North Ottawa Rod & Gun Club and the Grand Haven Zoning Board. He loved to fish, boat and attend cars shows with an interest in antique cars.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Dale (Dick) Underhill of Grand Rapids; son, Ken Hammond of Rosenberg, Texas; step-sons, Tim Woodcock of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Jack (Dawn) Woodcock of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren: Sarah (Matt) Underhill-Parks, Brenda (Jason) Lott and Tara (Rick) Waleri; great-grandchildren: Isabella Marie Waleri, Norah Lott, Landon Lott and Sawyer Parks; sister, Elaine (Bernie) Schultz of Grand Haven; sisters-in-law: Carol Hammond, Jackie Lindley and Mary Abbamonte; and brother-in-law, Doug (Mary) Abbamonte. He was preceded in death by his son, William Hammond; sister, Olive Holmes; and brothers, Ted and Richard Hammond.

The funeral service for Frank will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Eisnor officiating. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, c/o Emerald Team, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Frank’s online guest book.