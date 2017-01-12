Mildred Pearl Westphal

She was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on August 24, 1927, to Carl and Minnie (Moe) Hoyum; and married Arnold Westphal on November 23, 1950. Mrs. Westphal had worked for Norge, Browne Morse and the Occidental Candy Shop before starting a family.

Survivors: sons, Jerry (Bernie) Westphal of North Muskegon and David (Deanne) Westphal of Spring Lake; daughter, Nancy (Fred) VanderLaan of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Matthew, Nathan and Bethany VanderLaan, Phillip Crill, and Joshua Westphal; and brother, Bob Hoyum of Muskegon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, in 2014; brothers, Gordon and Stanley; and sister, Alice.

Service: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 4 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home-Muskegon with Chaplain James Johnson officiating. Interment in Lakeside Cemetery.

