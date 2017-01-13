Kathleen J. VanderNoot

She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on November 6, 1924, to John and Anna (Ruiter) Gronevelt; and married Marvin VanderNoot on July 12, 1946.

Mrs. VanderNoot had been employed as a manager for Steketee's for 33 years until retiring in 1989. She then became a part of the Clock Family as secretary until retiring in 2014. Kathleen was a member of Second Reformed Church, First Christian Reformed Church Friendship Guild, Senior Choir Women's Bible Hour and deaconess. She enjoyed playing organ, and was the church and youth choir organist for 29 years and funeral home organist. She also enjoyed knitting, reading and traveling. She will be missed by all her loved ones.

Survivors: son, Ronald (Jennifer Vert) VanderNoot of Grand Haven; grandchildren: Adam (Patience) Jensen, Stephanie Sherouse, Kevin (Najat) Jenson and Jacobie VanderNoot; great-grandchildren: Dakota, Michael and Zachery Jensen, and Joseph and Maxwell Sherouse; brother, Paul (Alyce) Gronevelt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marv, on March 30, 2016; daughter, Susan Floring; and brothers, Richard (Caroline) Gronevelt and Don Gronevelt.

Service: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 3 p.m. at the Clock Chapel-Grand Haven with officiating. Interment in Spring Lake Cemetery.

Visitation: Sunday, 1-3 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.

Memorials: Grand Haven Christian School. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guest book.

Arrangements by Clock Funeral Home-Grand Haven.