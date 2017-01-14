David Walter Glueck

He was born December 3, 1936, in Grand Haven to Walter Otto and Mary C. (Kolberg) Glueck; and he married Marilyn Grace Crandle on October 3, 1959.

David was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, and a lifetime member of the Grand Haven Eagles Aerie 925. He served his country in the Army National Guard. David worked at Oldberg’s for 17 years and served as sexton at Grand Haven Township Cemetery for 31 years. He owned and operated Glueck’s Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm with his wife and family.

David and Marilyn were longtime season ticket holders for Muskegon Hockey; he also loved following the Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and Lions. His other interests were listening to polka music, cruising by Lake Michigan and following NASCAR.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Marilyn Glueck of Grand Haven; daughter, Marcia (Rick Andresiak) Glueck of Grand Haven; son, Dan (Nancy) Glueck of Grand Haven; his brother, Bob (Carol) Glueck of Grand Haven; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Father David Gross as celebrant. Friends may meet the family 2-5 p.m. Sunday, January 15, at Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services – The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.) and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Interment will be in Grand Haven Township Historic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Mary Seat of Wisdom. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.