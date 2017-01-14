James Blok

He was born March 16, 1951, in Bismark, N.D., a son of the late James and Junes (Solberg) Blok.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Joyce Brown Blok; three children: Jennifer Bergsma (and her husband Matthew) of Grand Rapids, Mich., Michelle Guzinski (and her husband Leonard) of Sterling Heights, Mich., and Jackie Buchan (and her husband Matthew) of St. Louis, Mo.; three grandchildren: Hannah and Caitlin Bergsma, and Liam Guzinski; a brother, John Blok of Grand Rapids, Mich.; a sister, Joni Maile (and her husband Jim); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jim enjoyed his 32 years of working for Harris Corporation. Jim started work with Harris Corporation in Melbourne, Fla., on April 30, 1984, as a senior material administrator. In June 1985, he transferred to Harris in Bellevue, Neb., as a material manager and manufacturing engineer. During that time, he led the manufacturing activities for many Omaha (Bellevue) programs and led the installation of a major hardware installation in Japan. Jim transferred to Herndon, Va., working as the supply chain manager from January 2006 through January 2012. From January 2012 until January 11, 2017, Jim worked on the GOES-R program at the Greenbelt, Md., office and then at the NSOF in Suitland, Md., as a logistics engineer. Jim was instrumental in putting in place the sparing plan, the sustainment support processes and procedures for this significant Harris program.

Jim was a very kind, loving and patient husband, father and friend. He had a love of life and was a kid at heart. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will take place at Bavarian Inn in the Terrace room on Sunday, January 15, from 3-7 p.m. At 3 p.m., we will have a short tribute to Jim with a buffet to follow.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude in remembrance of Jim.