Doris Mae Thomas

She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on December 19, 1932, to Merton and Florence (Payne) Buckner; and served her country as a WAC in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where she met the love of her life. She married Jesse Thomas on March 15, 1952.

Survivors: son, Mike (Shirley) Thomas of Clifford, Mich.; daughters, Ella (DuWayne) Purkiss of Atlanta, Mich., and Florence (Rocky) McPherson of Grand Haven; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Ruth) Buckner of Grand Haven; sister, Vera Sutton of Grand Haven; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse; and brother-in-law, Chuck Sutton.

Service: Thursday, January 19, 2017, 11:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 18975 168th Ave., Spring Lake.

Memorials: Alzheimer's Association.

