Roger G. Holmes

Roger was born on the family farm to the late Scott and Hattie (Peterson) Holmes. He resided on the same farm and operated it as Colorview Farms, which was designated as a Sesquicentennial Farm by the Historical Society of Michigan.

After graduating from Coopersville High School, Roger married his high school sweetheart, Frances Ella Bar, in 1952. They went on to have seven children. In addition to farming, Roger owned and operated Turks Inn in Nunica for nearly 30 years. In his spare time, Roger enjoyed fishing, playing euchre and working on his John Deere tractors. His sense of humor will be sadly missed by his wife and children.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances; children: Rodney (Terri) Holmes, Roy (Candace Creswell), Robin Holmes, Ritch Holmes, Francine (Rick) Brown, Ross Holmes and Rudy (Leigh Ann Soto) Holmes; 16 grandchildren; nine and a half great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Deitz; and daughter-in-law, M. Christine Holmes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Coopersville, with Father Ayub Nasar as Celebrant. Relatives and friends may meet the family Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the Throop Funeral Home, 214 Church St., Coopersville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 W. Main St., Coopersville, MI; or Coopersville Cares, 180 N. 68th Ave., Coopersville, MI. An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.

Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville (phone: 616-837-8161).