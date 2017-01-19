Eileen Juhnke

She was born April 21, 1930, in Muskegon to Aner and Olga Berson. On April 2, 1949, she married Dewayne Juhnke Sr., and he preceded her in death on June 22, 1994.

Eileen grew up in Fruitport helping the family run the farm: Berson Pickles. Her early years were spent working at Maranatha Bible School and attending Little Black Lake Baptist Church. Eileen enjoyed spending time in the outdoors: hunting, fishing and riding with Dewayne on their motorcycle. Eileen worked 30 years at Carlon Meters of Grand Haven. In between raising a family and working, you could hear her listening to Elvis Presley during her downtime. Coming from a large family (brothers and sisters), she understood the necessity of sharing, respect and caring for others. Her gentle smile will be greatly missed.

She is survived by three children: Diane Juhnke-Sternaman of Spring Lake, Dewayne (Jane) Juhnke Jr. of Richland, Wash., and Gary (Elaine) Juhnke of Spring Lake; four grandchildren: Roy, Timothy, Steven and John; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service has taken place. Interment was in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Eileen may be given to Little Black Lake Baptist Church, Norton Shores.

Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services – The VanZantwick Chapel.