Harvey E. Van Dyke

He was born April 20, 1924, in Holland to Albert and Dena (Brandt) Van Dyke. On April 18, 1953, he married Elaine Coeling in Grand Rapids, and she preceded him in death on May 14, 1993.

Harvey served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan and was the band director at Spring Lake High School before retiring in 1986. Music was a deep passion for Harvey and his family; he was a judge for many band festivals and a former member of the Grand Rapids Symphony, West Shore Symphony, Michigan Band Directors Association and a member of the Alumni Club of the University of Michigan. He also enjoyed art, history and traveling.

He is survived by three sons: Keith (Jesse) Van Dyke of Spring Lake, Gary Van Dyke of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Philip (Jill) Van Dyke of Jackson; three grandchildren: Jacob, Ben and Julia; one great-granddaughter, Chazlyn; sister, Shirley Bierma; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Henrietta Borgman; and brother-in-law, Ross (Joyce) Coeling.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave. Grand Haven, MI 49417) with the Rev. Richard A. Rhem officiating. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2017, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Harvey may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.