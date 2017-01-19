Olive J. Lomasiewicz

She was born July 12, 1929, in Grand Rapids to Edwin and Florence (Dombroski) Talcott. On February 16, 1953, she married Chester J. Lomasiewicz, and he preceded her in death on January 18, 1988.

She was a former member of the Catholic Information Center, and taught for over 26 years in the Grand Rapids Public Schools and loved teaching. She taught most of her years at Burton Middle School. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to the beach, and loved holidays, especially Christmas.

The family would like to say a special thank you to everyone at American House, and especially Amy and Shane.

Olive is survived by three daughters: Karen (Terry Wheeler) Lomasiewicz of Spring Lake, Amy (Mike Brown) Bott Brown of Bell Spring, Va., and Ann Lomasiewicz of Spring Lake; two grandchildren, Paul (Suzanne) Bott and Steven (fiancée Lauren) Bott; great-grandson, James; sister, Elizabeth Jarvis; special friend, Chris Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

A private burial has taken place in Holy Cross Cemetery. In the spring, a memorial service will be announced for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Olive may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

