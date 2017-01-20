Barbara Jean Crozier

Barbara was born September 5, 1945, to Bert and Lillian (Patterson) Vanderwest in Muskegon, Mich. She graduated from Muskegon High, Michigan State University and Cooley Law School. Barbara worked as an adoption case worker and upon graduating from law school, worked for the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and then went into private practice.

Barbara was a member of her book club for 40 years, loved her cottage on Lake Michigan and her cancer support group in Asheville, North Carolina. She enjoyed traveling, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren and her friends.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 51 years, John; three daughters: Mindy (Todd) Crozier, Sarah (Johan) Michel and Caitlin Crozier; two sons, Stephen (Erin) Crozier and Christopher Crozier; seven grandchildren; and sister, Terry North. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, John Crozier.

A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Barbara’s online guest book.