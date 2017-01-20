Dana Lee Gretzinger

Dana was born February 15, 1974, to Dale and Leenae (Enget) Domsten in Pierre, South Dakota. She graduated from Ludington High School and then went on to graduate from Taylor University in 1996.

Dana was an active member of Hope Reformed Church, and her worship and love of Jesus consumed every part of her life. Her enthusiasm for teaching came from her love of kids. Dana’s passions included running, music and camping with her family.

Dana is survived by her husband, Jimmy; daughter, Jamie; sons, Charlie and Scout; her parents, Dale and Leenae Domsten; in-laws, Richard (Brenda) Gretzinger; brother, Greg (Katy) Domsten; sisters, Missy (Ryan) Delp and Melanie (Scott) Barrett; and sisters-in-law, Molly (Dave) Ramseyer and Mandy (David) Gregwer.

The Celebration of Life for Dana will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017, at Hope Reformed Church with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Hope Reformed Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Reformed Church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Dana’s online guest book.