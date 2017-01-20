Penny Sue Aman

Penny was born October 17, 1946, to Garth and Virginia (Parmeter) Goven in Muskegon. She loved her Lord and Savior, and was an active member of Covenant Life Church, where she was part of the women’s group. She had worked for several years at Christian Haven Home before her retirement.

Penny loved going to the beach, where she would read books and take a swim, and also liked going to the movies and spending time with her sister. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family.

Penny is survived by her sons: Scott (Patricia) Troost of Cedar Springs, Shannon (Paula) Troost of Belding, Eric (Eileen) Sims of Virginia and Jason (Balani) Sims of Florida; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Heidi (Emilio) Piontes of Grand Haven; brother, Phillip (Jeanine) Goven of Muskegon; and several nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl K. Diephouse.

The Celebration of Life for Penny will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017, at Covenant Life Church with Pastor Bruce Ballast officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Penny’s online guest book.