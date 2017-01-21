logo

Virginia 'Ginny' DeWitt Palkowski

Virginia “Ginny” DeWitt Palkowski was born March 24, 1923, and passed away January 20, 2017, at the age of 93.

Ginny was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Dewitt, after 44 years of marriage; and her second husband, Emil Palkowski, after five years of marriage.

She is survived by two children, Ted DeWitt and Linda Wiegand; grandchildren: Ben (Ann) DeWitt, Jeff DeWitt, Abby (Bill) Moulatsiotis, Jami (Dick) Lind and Dan (Heather) Wiegand; and six great-grandchildren.

Ginny was a life member of Spring Lake Baptist Church.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Gideons International. Leave a tribute to Ginny at www.shorelinememorial.com.

Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services, Muskegon, Michigan (phone: 231-722-5050).