Virginia 'Ginny' DeWitt Palkowski

Ginny was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Dewitt, after 44 years of marriage; and her second husband, Emil Palkowski, after five years of marriage.

She is survived by two children, Ted DeWitt and Linda Wiegand; grandchildren: Ben (Ann) DeWitt, Jeff DeWitt, Abby (Bill) Moulatsiotis, Jami (Dick) Lind and Dan (Heather) Wiegand; and six great-grandchildren.

Ginny was a life member of Spring Lake Baptist Church.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of North Ottawa Community or Gideons International. Leave a tribute to Ginny at www.shorelinememorial.com.

Arrangements by Shoreline Memorial Services, Muskegon, Michigan (phone: 231-722-5050).