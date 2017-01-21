Robert J. DeVoursney

He was born February 17, 1931, in Jersey City, N.J., to Fredrick and Anna (Fleming) DeVoursney. Bob was a graduate of St. Peter’s Prep High School in New Jersey and also graduated with a business degree from New York City College. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served his country during the Korean War. On June 7, 1952, he married the former Bernadette Brophy in Jersey City, N.J.

Prior to moving to Muskegon, he worked for Westinghouse and Studebaker. He traveled the world while working for Clarke Floor Machine for 14 years as the vice president of sales and marketing and Geerpres for 13 years as the vice president of sales before retiring in 1996.

Bob was a faithful follower of Notre Dame sports and supporter of Muskegon Catholic Schools. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, and salmon fishing on his boat the “Big D.” He was also a big supporter of the Irish Festival, where he and his wife sponsored “Bob & Bernie’s Pub.” He also loved listening to the music. Bob was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and one of his most cherished moments in life was his private meeting with the Pope.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Bernadette; seven children: Robert (Ollie) DeVoursney of Fruitport, John (Eva) DeVoursney of Roosevelt Park, Diane (Jacques) LeFevre of Noblesville, Ind., Tom (Debbi) DeVoursney, Nancy (Wayne) Kohley, Greg (Christine) DeVoursney, all of Norton Shores, and Jeff DeVoursney of Ferrysburg; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Marty and Freddie; and three sisters: Kathleen, Ann and Rita.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church (920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven, 49417) with the Rev. Father Charles Schwartz presiding.

Visitation with the family will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100), and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Entombment will take place in St. Mary’s Mausoleum.

Memorials to the Muskegon Catholic Central Foundation or the Harbor Hospice Foundation will be appreciated. Share memories with the family at their On-line Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com.