Lynette McGregor

She was born September 5, 1940, in Sterling, IL to William and Priscilla (Remington) McDonald. On March 14, 1959, she married Ross Scanio Sr., and he preceded her in death May 5, 2002. Lynette found her second love of her life in James McGregor and they were married on May 18, 2013.

The most important part of her life was her family. Lynette was a member of St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church and worked in labor and delivery for many years before retiring. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and spending time with her friends. Lynette will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, James; three children: Tammy (Scott) Smith of Aurora, IL, Ross (Laura) Scanio, of Chicago and Joseph Scanio of California; six step-children: Patricia Heron of Spring Lake, James McGregor, Jr. of Montana, Vicki (John) Flynn of Spring Lake, Lisa McWilliams of Norton Shores, Gayle (Bill) Walter of Spring Lake, Janet Lamanna of Fruitport; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; sister, Penny Smith; brother, Gary McDonald; step-brothers, Clint and Larry Tighe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2017, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.).

Memorial contributions in memory of Lynette may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services – The VanZantwick Chapel.