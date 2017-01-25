Randy E. Parker

He was born September 27, 1953, to Leland Clark and Elizabeth Jane (Sloan) Parker in Dodge City, Kansas.

Randy graduated from Fremont High School in Nebraska and worked as a supervisor master craftsman for GM Wood Products in Newaygo. He loved golfing and was a member of the Evergreen Golf Club. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and anything that involved the outdoors or the water. He was formerly a windsurfing instructor in St. Croix, Virgin Islands.

Randy is survived by his fiancée, Rene Benkert of Newaygo, and her sons, Justin and Joshua; his son, Sean, and Sean’s mother, Deborah LaFrance of Spring Lake; his father, Leland “Lee” Parker of Auburn, Ind.; and his sister, Kathleen (Allan) Hinman of Omaha, Neb. He is also survived by two step-sisters, Juli (Ted) Carlson of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Joni (Ron) Rickett of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a step-brother, David (Melinda) Moyer of Pleasant Lake, Ind. Randy also leaves three nieces: Valerie (Scott) Mowell of Houston, Texas, Mandy (Juan Luis) Jaramillo of New York, N.Y., and Ashley (Joseph) Steele of Hephzibah, Ga.; a nephew, Parker Hinman of Omaha, Neb.; and special friends Dave Moore and Steve (Donna) Packard. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Parker; and his step-mother, Shirley Parker.

A Memorial Service for Randy will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 27, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, Van Zantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, with the Rev. Daniel Anderson officiating. Friends are invited to meet the family 5-8 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2017, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Randy may be given to the family. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com. The family is being served by the Van Zantwick Chapel in Grand Haven.