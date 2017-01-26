Phyllis M. Gingrich

She was born October 22, 1928, in Grand Rapids to Lester and Charlotte (Rinehart) Lamoreaux. On September 12, 1947, she married Vaughn Gingrich, and he preceded her in death in 1988.

Phyllis was a loving, welcoming and generous person. She loved her dogs, traveling and painting, and made beautiful porcelain dolls. She and Vaughn opened their home to many people in need. Phyllis worked at Highlands Middle School for many years.

She is survived by two daughters, DiAnne (Dennis) Metternich and Gail (Brigitte) Bartolucci-Gingrich; two grandchildren, Angela (Shane) Zander, and Melissa (Gerry) Isip; three great-grandchildren: Tyler Metternich, Elise Zander and Matthew Isip; brother-in-law, Jerry (Mary) Embrey; two nephews; and many cousins. She is also survived by her extended family at Sanctuary at the Oaks.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (602 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417), with Chaplin Heather Dean officiating. Visitation will take place during the luncheon after the service. Interment will take place in Hilton Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Phyllis may be given to the Sanctuary at the Oaks (1740 Village Drive, Muskegon, MI 49442) or Cure Alzheimer's Fund.