Elizabeth Ruiter

She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; son, Joe; daughter, Carol Bomar; grandson, Kenneth Ruiter. Surviving her are children: Cora and Michael Delpercio, Keith and Nancy Ruiter, Roxane Cotton, Heather and Dane Powell, Connie and Ed Peterman; son-in-law, Dean Bomar; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday, January 30, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Fred Brucker, Celebrant. Friends may meet the family Sunday at the funeral home, 2-5 p.m., and Monday, one hour prior to service at the church. Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to ALS Society of West Michigan or Compassionate Friends of Grand Rapids. Web: www.hesselcheslek.com.