Kerry Woirol Lively

Born October 29, 1964, in Chelsea, Mass., she moved to Grand Haven in 1977 and graduated Grand Haven High School in 1982.

She is survived by her husband, Russell of Jackpot, Nevada; mother, Janice Woirol of Grand Haven; three sons: CPO William J. (Johanna) Goetz III of Bremerton, Washington, and Jared and Jordan Tubbs of Twin Falls, Idaho; sisters, Karen (Gerald) Pottorff of Grand Haven and Kathy Woirol of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Kevin (Tammy) Woirol of Twin Falls; granddaughter, Penelope Goetz; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Woirol.

Cremation has taken place. In keeping with Kerry’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.