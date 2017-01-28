Priscilla 'Pat' Repper

Pat was born in Muskegon, Michigan, to James and Florence Christiansen, lived in Spring Lake most of her childhood, and graduated from Grand Haven High School. As a military spouse, Pat had the opportunity to travel and live in many states, her fondest was Hawaii. These moves led to Pat’s passion for volunteer work, where she spent many years with the Red Cross in a variety of lead roles. Pat’s love of warm weather, flowers and the sound of birds led her to Florida, where she had lived for the past 33 years and continued her volunteer work, involvement in church and the community.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, William Repper; and son, James Repper. She is survived by her children: William (Sharon) Repper Jr., Paul (Venus) Repper, Sherryle (Bob) Dunn, Terryle (Craig) Sorensen, Dawn Repper, Darla Repper and Jennifer Repper; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Rebecca (Rod) Ferguson and Bonnie (Jim) Supina; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in Florida with close friends and family. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pat’s name to the American Red Cross.