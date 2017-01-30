Anne Lesar

She was born May 15, 1917, in Coal City, IL to Fred and Ella (Zimmerman) Lesar. Anne graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1934 and from the University of Michigan-School of Banking.

Anne was a dual member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Mary’s Women’s Club, St. Mary’s Funeral Lunch Ministry, St. Mary’s Parish Festival Volunteer, St. Patrick’s Counting team, West Shore Camera Club.

Golf was a favorite of Anne’s and she was a former member of the Grand Haven Golf Club and Pontaluna Golf Club. She was also very proud of her hole in one! The trophy was perched on her telephone desk for all to see. She enjoyed traveling, was a lover of nature, and did all her own yard work and gardening. She was a Red Cross volunteer nurse aid during the World War II and enjoyed going to breakfast daily with friends, she belonged to a birthday club of friends from both parishes. Her faith was very dear to her, and she was a daily mass communicate.

Anne is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and all their families; and her wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Fred, Emil, Joseph and Edward; two sisters, Jennie Klukos and Helen Fazzan; three nieces: Janet Lillyblad, Norma Chesney and Marilyn Hillsey; two nephews, Jim and Melvin Lesar; great nephew, Seth Lillyblad.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Father David Gross officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at The VanZantwick Chapel (620 Washington Ave.) with a Rosary starting at 4:30 p.m. Interment will take place in Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorials contribution in memory of Anne may be given to a charity of choice. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.