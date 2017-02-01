Dr. Sergio Q. Cuison Jr.

He was born May 12, 1935, in the Philippines to Sergio Sr. and Maria (Quinto) Cuison. On August 27, 1960, he married Dr. Navora Gapas, and she preceded him in death on August 28, 2013.

Dr. Cuison retired from Hackley Hospital where he was a doctor of anesthesiology. He was a member at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Eucharistic Minister, and a member of Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. Family was everything to him and he thoroughly enjoyed being with his family and especially his grandchildren. He volunteered many times on medical mission trips, and was a member of various medical organizations and the West Michigan Filipino American Association. Dr. Cuison was also very active in Right to Life and he had a passion for travel and seeing the world.

He is survived by two children: Dr. Maryvic Cuison (Dr. Mathew Brakora) of Spring Lake and Sergio E. (Cynthia) Cuison of Middleville; eight grandchildren: Cliff of Miami, Marshall and Winston Jones of Spring Lake, and Eric, Kristina, Benjamin, Kaitlyn and Mark Cuison of Middleville; sister, Delia (Roberto) DeGuzman; brother, Domingo (Erlinda) Cuison; sister-in-law, Dr. Laura Cuison; and many close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Floro Cuison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Father David Gross officiating. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at The Spring Lake Chapel (213 E. Savidge). A scripture service will be held at 3:30 p.m. during the visitation. Interment will take place in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dr. Cuison may be given to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Holy Family Catholic Church in Caledonia.