Edna Jean Rogers

Edna was born May 1941, the daughter of Gerritt and Genevieve VanOordt of Spring Lake, Michigan.

Edna was passionate about her relationship with her Saviour, Jesus Christ. She was an active participant in church activities, and loved crafts and sewing for her nine grandchildren. She was a 28-year resident of Tampa, Florida, and a faithful member of Exciting Idlewild Baptist Church. In August 2016, Edna relocated to Snellville, Ga., to live with her daughter and family. She was a new member of First Baptist Church of Lilburn.

Ms. Rogers is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gerald and Ken VanOordt; and her son, John Darren Rogers. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jodilyn and James McGinty of Snellville, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Doug Johnson of Fruitport, Mich.; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Denise Rogers of California, Md.; sister, Mary Bramer of Grand Haven, Mich.; brother and sister in-law, Loren and Kathy VanOordt of Johns Island, S.C.: and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled for Ms. Rogers at a later date.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive SW, Belleville, GA 30078 (phone: 770-979-5010). Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.