Pam Daniels

Pam was born April 14, 1955, to Thomas and Betty (Smith) Schroeder in Grand Haven. She graduated from Grand Haven High School and went on to get her associate’s degree from Muskegon Community College.

Pam married Jeff Daniels on January 13, 1990, in Grand Haven. She was a member of the New Apostolic Church of Grand Haven and an active member in the church choir. Pam also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and being with her grandkids. She was a nurse’s aide for the local nursing homes in the North Ottawa area for many years. Pam had a great love for dogs and worked as a volunteer fostering dogs for Pound Buddies and the Muskegon Humane Society.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughters: Tanya Schroeder, Heidi Potter and Heather (Mark) Teska II; grandchildren: Austin, Alexis, Kenleigh, Zoe, James and Carlisle; sister, Janice Stillson; brother, Robert (Carol) Cudder III; brothers-in-law, Dave (Barb) Daniels and Joe (Heather) Daniels; father-in-law, Bernie Daniels; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Bonnie, sister-in-law Sue, niece Shelly and nephew Scott.

The memorial service for Pam will held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Priest Ron Dewitt officiating. Relatives and friends may meet the family from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pound Buddies or Muskegon Humane Society. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Pam’s online guest book.