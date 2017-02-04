Deborah Ann Freeze

She was born in Cheboygan, Mich., on September 20, 1956, to Earl and Catherine (Nichols) Vieau. Deborah graduated from Grand Haven High School.

She met her husband, David, in junior high school, the love of her life. They were married for 41 years but were together for 47 years. They loved riding in his “dune buggy.” She was a nature lover with many collections including rocks, bird houses and flowers. Most of all, she loved her husband, kids and grandkids. Her laugh was contagious and her smile would brighten anyone’s day. She loved all animals, especially feeding and naming the deer.

Deborah is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Kimberly (Mark) Whelpley of Fruitport and Kelly Freeze at home; two granddaughters, Jamie and Morgan Whelpley; brother, Michael (Lori) Vieau; lifelong friend, Jackie Severance Jonas; two sisters, Kay (John) Paul and Linda Eberling; and sister-in-law, Jeanie (Bob) Lalonde. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 26, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, 1500 Robbins Road in Grand Haven, with Pastor Al Young officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Noah Project. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.shorelinememorial.com.