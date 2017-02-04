John Kary Jr.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Nancy Ann Kary; and son, John D. Kary. He is survived by his sons, Chris (Sheryl) Kary and Robert (Theresa) Kary; daughter-in-law, Lucie Kary; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Frances Wiegerink; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at the Lamont Christian Reformed Church, the Rev. Terry Slachter officiating, with burial at Coopersville Cemetery. Visitation is 2-5 Sunday afternoon at the Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville.

Memorial donations may be made to Lamont Christian School, 5260 Leonard Road, Coopersville, MI 49404. An online guestbook may be signed at www.throopfh.com.

Arrangements by Throop Funeral Home, Coopersville (phone: 616-837-8161).