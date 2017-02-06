Bruce 'Mac' McAllister

He was born in South Haven, Mich., on August 8, 1929, to Chapin and Marguerite McAllister. He graduated from Holland High School in Michigan in 1947 and from the University of Michigan in 1957. He married Lois Meyer on August 18, 1956.

Mac loved and resided in Michigan most of his life, and worked as an art director at several advertising agencies in the Detroit area. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-53. He loved traveling, the out-of-doors and his family, and was known for his dry sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois; children, Lynne McAllister of Corvallis, Oregon, and Lee McAllister of Alexandria, Va.; and granddaughter, Erin. Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Wayne, and sister Adelle.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.