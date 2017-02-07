Gail Umphrey

Gail was born September 9, 1954, to Leslie and Ruth (Kops) Martin in Muskegon. She married Vaughn Umphrey on March 29, 1980 in Grand Haven.

Gail was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Spring Lake and United Methodist Church of the Dunes in Grand Haven. She worked for Olmsted Marketing Services for eight years. Gail fought a long courageous battle with neurofibromatosis – type two (NF2) for 35 years. She had many surgeries to remove benign tumors from her central nervous system.

Gail was a strong, determined woman, mother and wife who was not willing to let this disease win. However, the battle was too long and difficult for Gail. She has donated some of her cranial remains to House Ear Institute for research. Her strength will live on through those she has left behind. She will be deeply missed.

Gail is survived by her husband, Vaughn; daughters: Torrie Umphrey of Holland, Brianne (Dave Twa) Umphrey of Spring Lake; sons: Trent Stuck of Grand Haven, Brandon Umphrey of Portland, OR; grandchildren: Kayla Stuck, Shawn Stuck, Lokk Bumstead, Rowan Umphrey; in-laws: Virgil (Rosemond) Umphrey of Spring Lake, Denien (Frank) Larson of Glen Ellyn, IL, Sharon (Rick) Holland of Norton Shores, Christopher Umphrey of Fruitport; sister, Carla (Larry) Herlein of Ferrysburg; brother, Gary (Pamela) Martin of Mansfield, OH; father of Trent Stuck, Robert, and several aunts and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, two aunts, three uncles and three cousins.

A private family memorial service for Gail will be held at a later time. Interment will be in Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Gail’s online guest book.