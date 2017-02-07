Keith Woolf

Keith was born June 23, 1943 to Melvin and Christina (Nelson) Woolf in Muskegon. He married Carole Shermeta November 4, 1997, in Rockford.

Keith proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He will be remembered as a man of integrity and a devoted husband. Keith enjoyed spending time camping, hiking, traveling and watching car racing at dirt tracks. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sporting and school activities.

Keith is survived by his loving wife, Carole; daughter, Kathy (Danny) Carapezza of Wilmington, NC; son, Kevin (Amanda) Woolf of Sarasota, FL; step-children: Christine (Jeff) Ledger of Hudsonville, Ron (Kim) Smith of Hudsonville; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; father, Mel Woolf of Ft. Meyers, FL; brother, Melvin “Ike” (Carol) Woolf of Fruitport.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Christina; sister, Susie Pouch; in-laws: Walt (Eleanor) Shermeta.

The family would like to thank Dr. Santos and Dr. Terrell and his nurses Jackie, Jenny and Nancy for their excellent care at Lacks Cancer Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with Uncle Howard Woolf officiating. Relatives and friends may meet the family from 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge Cancer Guest House, 129 Jefferson SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Keith’s online guest book.