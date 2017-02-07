Robert Blease

Bob was born September 17, 1943, to William and Anne (Gareau) Blease in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Grand Haven High School. Bob worked for Gordon Laughhead Piano and Welded Products Corp. before retiring from Amway after 23 years of service. He was known as a real jokester and for his love of cars. He enjoyed playing Keno and taking trips to the casino, and also really loved Fricano’s pizza. Bob especially loved talking with people and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons: Robb (Kris) Blease of Grand Haven, Scott Blease of Ferrysburg, Thomas (Aimee) Blease of Rockford, Andy (Miranda) Blease of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Bethany Kemppainen, Cameron, Sara, Carter, Chase and Alexander Blease; sisters: Mary Ellen (Sheri Flahive) Cook of Grand Haven, Jean (Alan) Ito of Kemah, TX.

The funeral service for Bob will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Interment will be at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet the family from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association.