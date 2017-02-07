Sharon Meyer

She was born February 25, 1933, in Grand Haven to Adrian and Sennette (Gankema) Grevel.

Sharon was a member of Second Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved to travel, gardening, and she also enjoyed shopping on QVC. Sharon worked at Peoples Bank and Trust (NBD) as head teller for 40 years, retiring in 1998.

She is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Babette (Michael) Cook of Grand Haven, and Shanna (Mike Sprecher) Meyer of Lamont; her son, Jeffrey Meyer of Fenton; two grandchildren, Jarrod and Amber Cook; and her brother, Allan (Marilyn) Grevel.

A memorial visitation for Sharon will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel.

Memorial contributions to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.