Helen A. LaVercombe

She was born October 30, 1928, to Teunis “Tony” and Isabel (Fleming) VanBurgel; and she married David W. LaVercombe on August 29, 1950, in Spring Lake. He preceded her in death on March 18, 1994.

Helen was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven, where she served on the Stephen Ministry and Presbyterian Women. She also served on the Tri-Cities Museum for several years (“Take a seat on the Grand”) and was a member of the Charles A. Conklin American Legion Post 28 Auxiliary. Her other interests were art, painting, traveling, her church activities, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Helen worked as an art teacher at Midland Public Schools.

She is lovingly remembered by her two sons, Donald (Jodie) LaVercombe of Spring Lake and David LaVercombe of Salida, Colo.; seven grandchildren: Cheryl (Chuck) Hagyard, Elliott (Lindsay) LaVercombe, Sadie LaVercombe, Carley LaVercombe, Drew LaVercombe, Emma LaVercombe and Zachary LaVercombe; nine great-grandchildren: Taylor, Amelia, Lorelai, Tristin, Ella, Michael, Brandon, Bryan and Katie; and her sister-in-law, Edith VanBurgel. She was preceded in death by her son, D.T. LaVercombe; her sister, Ella Bethke; and five brothers: Robert, Cliff, Harold, Bill and Herbert VanBurgel.

A memorial service for Helen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven with the Rev. Jill VanderWal and the Rev. Scott Stanley officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Lake Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.