Kevin D. Baldus

He was born March 5,1950, to Calvin and Verlabeth (Wills) Baldus. He graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1968, attended Central Michigan University, and graduated from Grand Valley State University. He worked on U of M research vessels Inland Seas and Roger R. Simons all around the Great Lakes.

He married Patti Conley in January 1975, and they moved to Grand Haven, then Spring Lake, where they raised their three boys. He was active in Boy Scouts, serving as cubmaster for Pack 3054, then scoutmaster for Troop 14 for a number of years. He enjoyed many camping and adventure trips with the Scouts, and always held a special place in his heart for Troop 14.

His career as database administrator at Herman Miller Inc. spanned 36 years; he retired in 2014, after being recognized and awarded many times for his work. He loved to travel; he and Patti took road trips and vacations around the country, with favorite times being spent here in our own beautiful Michigan. After retirement, he enjoyed month-long stays in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, and always teased that he could live there, but "Patti couldn't move so far away from the grandchildren."

Favorite pastimes included cookouts with the whole family playing loudly in the pool, golf and more golf, reading and more reading, and yoga. He was generous to the core, volunteering his time to many causes, including Habitat for Humanity, Family Promise of the Lakeshore, The People Center, and coordinating the takeout dinner component of the annual Community Thanksgiving Feast, to name a few. He took numerous trips to South Dakota, volunteering with Re-Member at Pine Ridge Lakota Sioux Reservation. He was a longtime member of C3 (formerly Christ Community Church, which was a reasonable compromise for a Baptist-Catholic marriage). He found spiritual joy and love in his beloved C3 family, living out its values on a daily basis.

He lived his life with honesty and integrity, made friends wherever he went, and shared many a beer (sometimes his own home brew) and laugh with all. Of course, most of all, he loved his family. He wasn't afraid to hug his grown sons and tell them "I love you"; and he adored his talented, gorgeous, intelligent and lively grandchildren, who were, naturally, his greatest joy, and always brought pride and sparkles to his eyes.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patti; sons: Jason (Karli), Joe (Emily) and Jeff (Mary); five grandchildren: Karina and Jackson Baldus, Parker Baldus and Riley Wells, and Cohen Baldus, his "Birthday Buddy" who was born on Kevin's birthday two years ago. He is also survived by his mother, Verlabeth Thomas; brothers: Gary (Pam) Raff, Hunter (Matt Rivas) Baldus and Dion (Rachel) Baldus; sisters, Lori (Guy) Phipps and Jode (Don) Taylor; sister-in-law, Pam (Craig) Barton; and brother-in-law, Richard Conley. He is also survived by Parker and Riley's mom, Anya Wells; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and dearest friends and neighbors, Dan and Diane Anderson. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by so many.

His Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at The Lee Chapel, 6291 S. Harvey St. (phone: 231-798-1100), with the Rev. Bob Kleinheksel officiating. Visitation with his family will be one hour prior to his service.

Memorials in Kevin’s memory may be made to C3; Habitat for Humanity; Re-Member; ANSWER; or Jaguar Rescue Center, Costa Rica. You may sign his online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.