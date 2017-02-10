Benjamin H. VanderZwaag

Benjamin was born May 28, 1933, to Lambert and Elizabeth (Rose) VanderZwaag in Nunica. He married Karen Lehman on June 22, 1959, in Grand Haven.

Ben proudly served in the Michigan National Guard for eight years. He was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area. Ben worked at Dake Corp. as a machine operator for 28 years. Ben was a member of First Congregational Church of Fruitport, the Portside Model A Club and the Michigan Automobile Restore Club. He and his wife, Karen, fostered more than 168 children over 27 years.

Ben is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Jim VanderZwaag of Grand Haven; daughters: Tamarah Habian of Grand Rapids, Nancy (Carl) Nelson of Grand Haven and Barbara (Terry) Boyer of Nunica; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Smallegan of Grand Haven; and in-laws: Janet (Lawrence) Keur, Barbara (Gordon) Coates and Joyce Lehman. He was preceded in death by several brothers, sisters and brothers-in-law.

A memorial visitation and luncheon will be at held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at First Congregational Church. Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church.