Luanne Olthof

Luanne was born September 11, 1954, to Jack Sr. and Mary Lou (Kowitz) Olthof in Grand Haven. She worked at Beacon Restaurant and retired from Johnson Controls in Holland after 15 years. Luanne loved to go to the casinos and was an avid U of M football fan.

She is survived by her sister, Wendy Carter of Muskegon; brothers: Jack (Carol) Olthof Jr. of Ferrysburg, Robert Olthof of Fruitport and Michael (Annel) Olthof of Ferrysburg; best friend Sara (Leonard) Zylstra of Wyoming; nieces and nephews: Bethany (Dave) Daniels, Michael Jr., Lynn and Kelly Olthof. Luanne was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lou, and father, Jack Sr.

Per Luanne’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service at this time. Interment will be in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Luanne’s online guest book.