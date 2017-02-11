James R. Vinkemulder

He is survived by sons Jason (Susan) Vinkemulder of Spring Lake, Mich., and Rudy (Anne) Vinkemulder of East Grand Rapids, Mich.; and four grandchildren: Carmen, Katherine, Lydia and Jacob.

Born on January 19, 1949, Jim was the son of Virginia Vinkemulder Tinkham and Bernard Vinkemulder, both of whom predeceased him. In 2008, Jim was predeceased by his former wife, Jane Alice Grey (Jason and Rudy’s mother), whom he married in 1968. Jim is survived by his sister, Linda (Dirk) Hitchcock.

Growing up on Reeds Lake, in East Grand Rapids, was the beginning of Jim’s lifelong love of the water, which he shared with his family. He enjoyed boating and waterskiing with Jason and Rudy, and eventually their children, on Michigan’s beautiful waters, especially Elk Lake when his sons were young, and White Lake in recent years. Hot, sunny boating days were Jim’s favorite.

An avid outdoorsman, Jim was a motorcycle enthusiast, as well. A proud grandfather who loved watching his grandchildren at their various activities, Jim never hesitated to tell them how much he loved them.

Jim was employed for many years as a pilot with Rapid Air at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Grand Rapids.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held Friday, February 17, 2017, from 4-6 p.m. at Metcalf and Jonkhoff Funeral Service, 4291 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. Memorials may be made to Van Andel Institute, where a designated fund in Jim’s name has been established to support cancer research (vai.org).