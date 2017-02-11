Louis Albert Corsiglia Sr.

He was born May 30, 1932, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Louis A. and Marjorie R. (Fitzgerald) Corsiglia Sr.; and he married Arlene M. Priestley on June 9, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Flint, Mich.

Louis went to school in Grand Rapids at St. Francis Xavier and Catholic Central High School, and then on to Kettering University GMI in Flint. He worked for 40 years in finance with General Motors, where he served at six units in five GM cities: Wyoming, Mich.; Detroit; Muncie, Ind.; Dayton, Ohio; and Rochester, N.Y. Louis also served with health care agencies in New York and Ohio, and the school boards of McQuaid Jesuit High School and Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, Knights of Columbus 2975 Council and Bishop Baraga 474 Council-4th Degree Assembly.

Lou enjoyed and treasured his grandchildren, their athletic events, cribbage matches, Notre Dame football and playing Contract Bridge. He joined a college fraternity and was a charter member of Delta Eta Chapter of Beta Theta Pi. Lou also loved golf, good wines and belonged to several golf clubs, achieving two holes-in-one (Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.). He served on three condominium boards and alumni associations, and supported several causes at Aquinas College. His other interest was the U.S. Civil War, reading about battlefield encounters and studying campaign strategies, and visiting battle sites to comprehend the tactics of its leaders and their armies.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Arlene Corsiglia; his children: Anne (Patrick) Gunning, Genevieve (Dr. Michael) Ruppenthal, Ted (Jamie) Corsiglia and Jon (Tracy) Corsiglia; eight grandchildren; his sisters, Patricia Borchers and Victoria (Dr. Thomas) Tully; daughter-in-law, A. Louise Corsiglia; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two sons, Louis Jr. and Anthony M. Corsiglia; his sister, Eleanor Gietzen; and two brothers-in-law, Fred Borchers and Harold Gietzen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, with the Rev. Father David Gross, the Rev. Father Tony Vainavicz and Deacon Michael Piehler concelebrants. Friends may meet the family on Monday, February 13, from 3-5 p.m. at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The Spring Lake Chapel, and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

Memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 406 East Savidge, Spring Lake, MI 49456, are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.