James Perry Piper

Jim was born January 9, 1942, in Ames, Iowa, to Wallace and Bernice (Perry) Piper. He graduated from Ames High School in 1960 and went on to receive his B.A. from the University of Iowa and his M.A. from Michigan State University. Jim served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea, during the Vietnam era. Following his Army service, he went on to complete his J.D. from Wayne State. Upon obtaining his law degree in 1971, he moved to western Michigan to serve as assistant prosecuting attorney for Muskegon County before relocating to the Tri-Cities, where he practiced law for the next 45 years. He truly loved his work representing his clients.

Jim enjoyed travel, gardening, long walks on the beach of Lake Michigan with his dogs, real estate and stock investment, and most of all his family and friends.

Jim is survived by two sons, Greg (Kirstine) of Arvada, Colo., and Ted of Dillon, Colo.; two grandsons, David and Daniel of Arvada, Colo.; two sisters, Jan Jaqua of Humboldt, Iowa, and Lynn Jenison of Ames, Iowa; and his two devoted rescue dogs, Rookie and Lady. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Nick Piper.

A memorial service for Jim will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel. Friends may meet the family 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 17, at The VanZantwick Chapel in Grand Haven.

Memorial contributions to the Muskegon Humane Society, 2640 Marquette Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442; or the charity of your choice are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.