Janet Getty Yoshonis

Born in Chicago, Janet graduated from University of Michigan with a degree in nursing. Following school, she moved to Okemos, Mich., where she raised her family until 1994 when she moved with her husband to the Holland area.

She was a member of Without Walls Vineyard Church and enjoyed leading Women’s Bible Studies and living out her faith. She was a lover of animals and enjoyed traveling to Israel.

Her husband, Karl Frank Yoshonis, preceded her in death in 2002.

She is survived by her children: Elaine and Tom Kasten of Portage, and Pete and Jayne Yoshonis of Spring Lake; grandchildren: Jennifer (Bryan) Martin, Megan (Steve) Reidsma, Michael (Gina) Kasten, Natalie Kasten, Joel (Elizabeth) Yoshonis, Gabrielle (Evan) Kosters, Christian Yoshonis and Jonah Yoshonis; as well as great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Mackenzie, Kaelyn, Everly and Solomon.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Lakeshore Vineyard, 710 Central Ave., Holland, with the Rev. Ross Naylor-Tatterson officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery.

Friends may call on the family Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., at the Mulder Chapel, Dykstra Funeral Homes, 188 West 32nd St., Holland.

Memorial gifts may be given to Derek Prince Ministries.

Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to sign an online registry or to leave a memory.