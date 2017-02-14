Michael Johnson

He was born in Muskegon on February 28, 1949, to Kenneth William and Lois (McKim) Johnson. Mike had been employed in the maintenance department at Shape Corporation for over 20 years before his retirement in 2001. He loved the outdoors and found the most joy working around his property.

He is survived by his loving companion, Denise McMillan; two children, Paula Johnson and Michael (Angela) Johnson; two grandchildren, Ryan and Erin Welsh; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry (Joan) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Sheryl Lynn Johnson.

According to Michael’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Mike’s memory may be directed to Pound Buddies.

Arrangements by Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The Spring Lake Chapel. You may sign his online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.